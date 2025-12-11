Venezuela: Tanker Seizure Reveals Trump's True Motive

Many members of Congress are holding off on weighing in on the dramatic US seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela until they learn more details from the White House, reports the Hill. GOP Sen. Rand Paul, however, complained on NewsNation that it "sounds a lot like the beginning of a war." It's "not the job of the American government to go looking for monsters around the world, looking for adversaries and beginning wars." Similarly, Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, said on NewsNation he worried that President Trump was "sleepwalking us into a war with Venezuela."

Video, Bondi defends: Attorney General Pam Bondi released video of the operation and said the seizure was justified because the vessel was used to "transport sanctioned oil" from Venezuela and Iran. "For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations." The seized ship is called the Skipper, but it was sanctioned in 2022 under a different name, reports the Washington Post. The US has not identified its owner.