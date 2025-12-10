Why Aren't Boat Strike Survivors Being Tried in US?

Pentagon officials considered sending survivors of military strikes on suspected drug boats to El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison, where the US had previously sent Venezuelan deportees, according to the New York Times . Pentagon lawyers reportedly made the suggestion in a call with State Department lawyers after an October military strike in the Caribbean, which left two survivors—one Colombian, one Ecuadorian. State Department officials quickly rejected the idea, and the survivors were instead repatriated. Shortly after, the Pentagon told US diplomats that survivors should be sent to their home countries, or another country, sources say.

The Pentagon insists no protocol was changed between a September attack, when survivors of an initial boat strike were killed with a second strike, and the October incident. "It was just a different circumstance," said Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. But the contrast indicates the process of dealing with survivors has been "haphazard," per the Times. It has also fueled debate about the administration's legal and moral rationale.

"If the administration has evidence to show that the people on the targeted boats are smuggling drugs and are a threat to Americans, then why is it not putting survivors on trial in US courts?" asks the Times, which effectively answers its own question. Internal discussions reveal Pentagon officials were keen to avoid any scenario in which survivors might end up in US courts, where the administration would need to justify its military campaign against alleged drug traffickers. The administration has shared little information about who and what are on the targeted boats, other than to say they are carrying drugs and pose an imminent threat to the US. "From the administration's point of view, there are good reasons to be averse to bringing survivors to Guantánamo Bay or to the continental United States," says former State Department lawyer Brian Finucane.