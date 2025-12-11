Hours After Michigan Fires Coach, He's Arrested

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Saline, Michigan, on Wednesday, hours after the university abruptly fired him with cause , ESPN reports. The Saline Police Department said only that Moore "was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charge." No specifics about possible charges have been disclosed. Asked for comment, the Pittsfield Township Police Department only gave a statement referencing an alleged assault in the township, which is a couple miles from Michigan Stadium, but not referencing Moore by name. Moore, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday night, the AP reports.

"Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details," the statement says. As the Detroit News reports, the police investigation into the alleged assault began at 4:10pm. The University of Michigan announced Moore's termination just about half an hour later, citing "credible evidence" from an internal investigation that found he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The university described Moore's behavior as a "clear violation" of its policies and stated that it has "zero tolerance for such behavior." Moore, who is married with three young daughters, had been with the Michigan football program since 2018, initially serving as an assistant coach before taking over as head coach for the past two seasons.