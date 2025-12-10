In a Major Shift, Zelensky Says Ukraine Can Hold Elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's willing to hold elections even as his country remains under attack from Russia—but only if the US and Europe step up with concrete security guarantees. His comments on Tuesday represent a sharp shift from his long-standing position that elections are impossible under martial law, which was imposed after Russia's 2022 invasion, reports the Washington Post . The move comes just hours after President Trump criticized Ukraine's postponement of elections, suggesting the war is being used as a pretext and warning that "it's not a democracy anymore" if voting is continually delayed.

Zelensky said that with sufficient help from the US and its allies, Ukraine could organize elections within three months, despite the logistical and legal hurdles involved. "Look, I am ready for the elections, and not only that—I am now asking, and I am stating this openly, for the United States of America to help me," he told reporters. Zelensky added, "I personally have the will and readiness to do so."

Ukrainian law currently prohibits elections under martial law, and officials have cited the practical challenges of voting during a war, including how to include soldiers and millions of refugees no longer living in Ukraine. Zelensky's five-year presidential term technically expired in May 2024, per the Guardian. His request for new legislation aims to address these issues. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also called for elections in Ukraine, with Putin dismissing Zelensky as illegitimate.

The AP notes that "Ukrainians have on the whole supported Zelensky's arguments" regarding an election, and "there has been no clamor in Ukraine" to hold one. The Guardian also reports that Zelensky seemed somewhat "irritated" that outsiders are weighing in on the elections matter. "This is a question for the people of Ukraine, not people from other states, with all due respect to our partners," he said.