One Flavor Is Dominating Christmas Cookie Searches

What is America's favorite Christmas cookie? Good luck with that. All kinds of surveys have all kinds of answers, but a look at Google Trends suggests that cookies with peanut butter are surging in popularity this year, reports Axios. Searches for Peanut Butter Blossoms (usually with a Hershey's Kiss on top) or Peanut Butter Balls saw the biggest spikes from Nov. 12 to Dec. 12.

One of the peanut butter cookies was the top-trending cooking in a remarkable 42 states, with blossoms leading the way. Outliers: In the other eight states (plus DC), "spritz cookies," a type of shortbread cookie, took the No. 1 spot.