First Winter Olympics Event Was Halted Within Moments

The Winter Olympics got underway Wednesday with the first curling matches in Cortina, Italy, but came to a halt only moments later because of a power outage. Officials briefly paused the matches at the historic curling stadium when the lights dimmed and flickered. Curlers kept sliding on the ice to stay ready. Fans cheered when the bright lights came back shortly after and competition resumed, the AP reports.

Curling in Cortina—eight teams in mixed doubles—began two full days before the opening ceremony for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. American curler Korey Dropkin said he has been waiting a long time for this moment. "Being amongst the best, it's a very cool atmosphere to be part of," said Dropkin, a first-time Olympian who will begin competition Thursday. "We're looking forward to being ready to compete and pour our hearts out on the ice."