Trump Says He Had 'Excellent' Talk With Xi

President Trump said Wednesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Iran in an "excellent" wide-ranging call as the US administration pushes Beijing and others to further isolate Tehran. Trump said the two leaders discussed a broad range of other critical issues in the US-China relationship, including trade, Taiwan and his plans to visit Beijing in April, the AP reports.

"The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People's Republic of China!"