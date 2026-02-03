Chappell Roan: Everyone Lighten Up About My Dress

Chappell Roan did not go home with a Grammy on Sunday, but she did go home with the most talked-about dress. The 27-year-old singer arrived on Sunday's red carpet in a burgundy Mugler dress suspended from nipple rings with most of her chest uncovered. But in an Instagram post, Roan wrote that she didn't see what the fuss was about, notes Page Six . "I don't even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit," she wrote, calling the look "awesome and weird" and urging followers to "exercise your free will."

Reaction to the outfit split along familiar internet fault lines. Fans flooded her post with praise, calling her a "goddess" and an "icon." One supporter contrasted the debate with Justin Bieber's onstage turn in boxer shorts, arguing that if he could perform in underwear without much comment, Roan should be able to "rock pierced pasties" and blaming the controversy on sexism, reports the BBC. Others were less enthused, with social media users wondering if the look went too far or joking about her getting banned from future shows. Roan donned a more conservative dress when she took the stage as a presenter.

Fashion observers, meanwhile, placed the moment firmly in context. Stylist and writer Alex Fullerton told BBC Radio 5 Live that Roan was tapping into the longstanding Mugler tradition of transparency and exposed breasts, adding that the singer was "honoring the legacy" of the house. The outfit also extends a broader red-carpet shift toward sheer and body-baring styles, seen recently on Charli XCX at the Brit Awards and Bianca Censori at last year's Grammys. BuzzFeed takes a look at Roan's long history of daring fashion choices.