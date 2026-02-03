Here's the Lineup for the MAGA-Friendly Halftime Show

It'll be Bad Bunny vs. Kid Rock, rap vs. country, on Super Bowl Sunday. Turning Point USA has announced its alternative Super Bowl halftime show will feature MAGA star Kid Rock as headliner, with country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett also performing, per the Hill . The conservative group previously teased the online "All-American Halftime Show" spotlighting "faith, family, and freedom" as counterprogramming to the NFL's halftime show , featuring the hugely successful Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who performs in Spanish.

Kid Rock keeps up that narrative in a statement released through the group. "We're approaching this show like David and Goliath. Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible…or is it?" he says. "He's said he's having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America."

Bad Bunny's selection by the NFL's partners at Apple Music and Roc Nation sparked criticism from some conservatives who see his playing with gender norms and emphasis on diversity as clashing with the Trump administration. That criticism increased Sunday as Bad Bunny used his Grammy win to celebrate immigrants and call for "ICE out." ICE agents will be present as the rapper performs for more than 100 million viewers worldwide at Super Bowl LX. Turning Point's event is set to stream on its YouTube, X, and Rumble channels starting at 8pm ET.