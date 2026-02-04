Proposal for Iran Talks Could Be in Trouble

Talks between Iran and the United States will take place Friday in Oman, Iranian media reported Wednesday—but the announcement may have been premature. Axios, citing "two US officials," reports that Istanbul had been the agreed upon venue for the talks, with other Middle Eastern countries observing, and the US has told Iran that it won't agree to proposals to change the location and format. "We told them it is this or nothing, and they said, 'OK, then nothing,'" one of the sources says.

The semiofficial ISNA and Tasnim news agencies and the Student News Network said Wednesday that the talks would take place in Oman, though the sultanate did not confirm it, the AP reports. Oman has hosted multiple rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the US in the past.