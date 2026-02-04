Ukraine and Russia Return to the Negotiating Table

Peace talks are back on in the UAE, even as the war they're meant to resolve grinds on. US, Ukrainian, and Russian delegations began a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the second trilateral meeting in as many months aimed at ending Russia's full-scale invasion, now nearing its four-year mark. Key disputes remain, and the New York Times characterizes the two sides as remaining "far apart."

Russia wants Ukrainian forces out of the partially occupied Donbas; Kyiv refuses. The future of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and what kind of Western security guarantees Ukraine gets after any deal are also on the table. Moscow says it won't accept NATO troops in Ukraine, though Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev has conceded that "some security guarantees in some form may be acceptable." The talks, which are expected to last through Thursday, come on the heels of Russia's early Tuesday drone and missile barrage on Ukraine's power grid.

The Guardian takes a look at public sentiment in both countries and sees "clear signs of exhaustion" among Ukrainians. Its take: "While the desire for peace is widespread, polling indicates firm resistance to any settlement that would see the entire Donbas region handed over to Russia in exchange for US and European security guarantees and an end to the war. Many in the country fear such a compromise would not bring lasting peace, but instead embolden Moscow to press its campaign further." Reuters reports Russia holds about 20% of Ukraine's national territory, with 1.5% of what it holds having been taken since the start of 2024.