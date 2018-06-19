New Trouble for Ex-CIA Worker in Biggest Classified Info Theft

UPDATE

Sep 14, 2023

A former CIA software engineer already convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history was convicted Wednesday on charges of possessing child sexual abuse images, the AP reports. A jury returned its verdict in Manhattan federal court against Joshua Schulte after prosecutors presented proof that Schulte had over 3,000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children as young as age 2 hidden in encrypted areas of his home desktop computer. At sentencing scheduled for Jan. 10, Schulte could face decades in prison for Wednesday's conviction along with his conviction last year on charges that he released a trove of CIA secrets through WikiLeaks in 2017. Schulte, 34, has been held behind bars without bail since 2018.

A former CIA employee was charged Monday with stealing classified national defense information from the agency that emerged publicly in March 2017, when WikiLeaks began releasing some of the CIA's hacking tools. Joshua Adam Schulte of Manhattan was charged in a 13-count superseding indictment returned by a grand jury, the AP reports. He was expected to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday. According to the indictment, Schulte stole the classified information in 2016 in the Eastern District of Virginia and elsewhere and then transmitted it to an organization that purports to publicly distribute classified, sensitive, and confidential information. The organization wasn't identified in court papers. The indictment also charged Schulte, 29, with the receipt, possession, and transportation of child pornography. Schulte already was detained on the child porn charges.