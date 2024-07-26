An ex-singer for British pop band Spandau Ballet was convicted of rape, sexual assault, and voyeurism on Thursday in the UK, accused of being "sadistic and manipulative" toward his victims, reports the Guardian . Ross Davidson, 36, who served as the band's frontman using the alias Ross Wild from 2018 to 2019, had been arrested in March 2021 after allegedly committing a string of sex crimes and recording some of them, stretching back to 2013.

Police testified in London's Wood Green Crown Court that they'd discovered seven videos on Davidson's electronic devices after his arrest and were able to track down four women who lobbed accusations against him, per the Evening Standard. The court heard that Davidson harbored a fetish of having sex with women while they slept, and that he wanted sex up to six times a night—and would force himself upon his victims if they didn't comply.

Davidson, who also starred in the musical We Will Rock You, told the court that "sleep play is for me ... a little sex game where somebody is pretending to be asleep and trying not to react while someone stimulates them sexually," per the Guardian. "It never lasts more than a couple of minutes before both sides can't help but take part in it. It's like a cheeky game." The court heard that Davidson also "got a kick" out of filming the abuse.

"It is often supposed that men such as the defendant, blessed with good looks and star quality, can get any girl he wants without having to resort to committing sexual offenses," a prosecutor had asserted during the six-week trial, per the Independent. Davidson, who'd denied all the charges against him and remained emotionless when he heard the verdict, is set to be sentenced on Sept. 6. (More rape stories.)