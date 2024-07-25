Beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde will compete in the Paris Olympics, but he won't be staying in the athletes village, and he won't be talking to reporters, as per the Dutch Olympic Committee. That's because the 29-year-old competitor from the Netherlands served time in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2014, reports the Athletic.

The crime: In 2016, van de Velde confessed to flying to the UK to meet and rape the child he'd been talking to online for several months. He was busted after he told the girl to get the morning-after pill and the clinic she tried to acquire it from notified authorities due to her age. Van de Velde was sentenced to four years; he served 13 months after being transferred back to the Netherlands. He's registered as a sex offender in the UK.