Cops: Man Used Burning Car to Ignite Wildfire

A California man under arrest Thursday was accused of starting the state's largest wildlife of the year by pushing a burning car into a gully as other fires scorched the Pacific Northwest. Flames from the fire the suspect is accused of starting exploded into what is now the Park Fire, which has burned more than 70 square miles near the city of Chico, per the AP. Evacuations were ordered in Butte and Tehama counties, with the blaze only 3% contained early Thursday. California authorities did not immediately name the man they arrested.