Court Blocks Release of Man Ordered Freed From Prison

The Missouri Supreme Court halted the immediate release Wednesday of a man whose murder conviction was overturned—just as the man was about to walk free, the AP reports. A St. Louis Circuit Court judge who overturned Dunn's murder conviction Monday, citing evidence of "actual innocence" in the 1990 killing, had then ordered Christopher Dunn, now 52, to be released by 6pm CDT Wednesday and threatened the prison warden with contempt if Dunn remained imprisoned. But Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey has been fighting Dunn's release.

The situation was chaotic as the deadline set by the judge approached. Corrections Department spokesperson Karen Pojmann told the AP that Dunn was out of the prison facility and waiting for a ride. His wife told the AP she was on his way to pick him up. Minutes later, Pojmann corrected herself and said that while Dunn was signing paperwork to be released, the Missouri Supreme Court issued a ruling that put his freedom on hold. Per KSDK, the high court gave the Circuit Court judge until 5pm Friday to file suggestions in opposition to the attorney general's writ, and the AG then has until 5pm Monday to file suggestions in reply to that.

Dunn's situation is similar to what happened to Sandra Hemme. The 64-year-old woman spent 43 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a woman in St. Joseph in 1980. A judge on June 14 cited evidence of "actual innocence" and overturned her conviction. Appeals by Bailey—all the way up to the Missouri Supreme Court—kept Hemme imprisoned. During a court hearing Friday, Judge Ryan Horsman said that if Hemme wasn't released within hours, Bailey himself would have to appear in court with contempt of court on the table. Hemme was released later that day. The judge also scolded Bailey's office for calling the warden and telling prison officials not to release Hemme after he ordered her to be freed on her own recognizance.