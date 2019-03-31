City Will Pay $5M to Family of Man Shot 38 Times

UPDATE

Jan 12, 2024 11:35 AM CST

The city of Vallejo, California, has reached a $5 million settlement with the family of rapper Willie McCoy, who was shot 38 times after officers found him asleep with a gun in his lap in a car at a Taco Bell in 2019. Prosecutors did not file charges against the six officers, who fired a total of 55 shots at the 20-year-old, the Guardian reports. Melissa Nold, a lawyer for the family, tells KRON4 that they will continue to seek federal civil rights charges against the officers. "Money does not equal justice when a person has been murdered," she says. "This is nowhere near over." The city said the settlement "does not imply an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the City of Vallejo or any City employee."

Mar 31, 2019 8:56 AM CDT

Police in California have released video that shows six officers opening fire on a 20-year-old man who'd been asleep in his car with a gun in his lap. Willie McCoy, 20, was killed in February in the drive-thru lane of a Taco Bell in Vallejo. The release includes a 30-minute video with the police department's account of the shooting, NBC reports, as well as raw footage from the officers' bodycams. It shows McCoy appearing to stir and apparently scratch his arm. The police video is slowed down at that point, and it appears to show McCoy reaching down, though the gun isn't visible. After a barrage of bullets, officers can be heard telling McCoy, "Show me your hands!" The video ends as an officer nears the car.