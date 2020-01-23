Utah Teen Pleads Guilty to Killing Mother, 3 Siblings

(Newser) – Update: A Utah man pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally shooting his mother and three siblings in early 2020, when he was 16 years old. Colin Jeffery Haynie, now 19, killed his mother and one of his sisters as they returned from her school pickup, then waited for two more siblings to arrive home and killed them, prosecutors said. Authorities have said they don’t know his motive. Haynie, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder on Tuesday, the AP reports. He will be sentenced on Dec. 7. With the death penalty not an option because he was under 18 at the time of the crime, he faces a prison sentence of 25 years to life for each aggravated murder conviction. Our original story from Jan. 23, 2020 follows:

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murders of his mother and three siblings in what's believed to be Utah's biggest mass shooting in 13 years. Authorities say Colin Jeffery "CJ" Haynie sought to kill everyone in his Grantsville home except himself and nearly succeeded Friday. Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52, and her daughter Milan (12 or 14; also reported as Maylan) were fatally shot around 1pm, per USA Today. Alexis, 15, and Matthew, 14, were killed after arriving home separately later in the afternoon. Father Colin Haynie was shot in the leg after arriving around 6pm but was then able to wrestle a handgun from his son, police say. Coverage:

"He said that the defendant told him that his mother and his other siblings were dead and that his intention was to kill everyone in the home except himself," says Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead.