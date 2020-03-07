(Newser) – In a case "unlike anything," an apparent ending no one wanted. In what the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation calls a "heartbreaking update," NBC News and ABC News report that authorities believe remains found Friday on a Tennessee property are those of missing toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell. Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said detectives received a tip that brought them to a Blountville property belonging to "a family member of Evelyn's mother," per CNN. Evelyn was reportedly last seen in late December, but her mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, didn't report her missing until February. The case had so far generated nearly 900 leads, though none had panned out until Friday. No charges following the discovery of the remains have yet been announced.

Megan Boswell was arrested last month, as were her mother (and Evelyn's grandmother), 42-year-old Angela Boswell, and Angela Boswell's companion, 33-year-old William McCloud. The latter two were arrested in North Carolina and charged with possessing stolen property after being pulled over in a stolen gray BMW. Megan Boswell, meanwhile, was charged with making false statements. Cassidy says she has been cooperating with authorities, but the probe has been stymied by her shifting statements, as well as by those of other family members. "Every time we talk to her, her story changes," Cassidy said at a presser last week. "I'm serious when I say that. Every single time." The TBI says the investigation is still active and that an autopsy will be conducted. (Read more missing child stories.)

