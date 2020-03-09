(Newser) – Police have made three arrests in the murder of a couple who were killed in their own bed near Haines City, Fla., and the break in the case came in a strange way—involving a $200 offer for the victims' truck. Coverage:

The murders: Between two and three weeks ago, police say 33-year-old Raymond Cline and his wife, 37-year-old Crystal Cline, were fatally shot while they slept, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

The suspects: Police say Todd Jackson, 34, sneaked into the couple's home overnight and killed them, and he's now charged with first-degree murder. After the killings, police say he called his stepdaughter, Amberlyn Nichols, and her boyfriend, Larry Waters, both 19, to help clean up the crime scene and remove the bodies. They face charges including accessory and failure to report a death, reports WITI.