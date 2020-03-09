Driver Will Renew 1997 Tags 'As Soon as I Get Home'

(Newser) – Many of us have tasks we've been meaning to get to for a couple of decades. For one man in Louisiana, it's "renew auto registration." Slidell police posted a photo of a license plate with tags that expired in 1997 on Facebook. "We can't make this stuff up," they wrote. Police pulled a driver over late last month for having an expired plate, CNN reports. He was apologetic. "Sorry, officer. I've been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration," he said. "I will take care of it as soon as I get home."

Police didn't say whether the driver was ticketed or allowed to go home and find time to renew—or both. Since the Facebook post went up Feb. 28, it's been shared more than 700 times and sparked 1,800 reactions, per NBC. (Read more license plates stories.)

