Fire Breaks Out After Pig Eats, Excretes Pedometer

(Newser) – Just when you think you've heard it all: A fire broke out in England after a pig ... swallowed a pedometer. And then excreted it. The battery's copper proved to be an unfortunate mix with the dry hay and the feces in the North Yorkshire pig pen, reports the Guardian: It caught fire, ultimately burning an area of about 800 square feet on Saturday afternoon, though no animals were harmed. As for how the pig ate a pedometer in the first place, it came from a fellow pig that was wearing it to demonstrate that the pigs are indeed free range. The responding fire service recapped the fire on Twitter, quipping, "A hosereel was used to extinguish the fire and save the bacon." (Read more strange stuff stories.)