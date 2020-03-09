Clothing on Body Matches Missing Girl's: Testimony

(Newser) – The clothing worn by a child found dead in Tennessee is a match for what a missing toddler was wearing when she was reported missing last month, an investigator said Monday. Officials have said they believe, but have not confirmed, that the remains to be those of Evelyn Boswell, a 15-month-old whom police agencies have been searching for since Feb. 18. The body, which has been sent for an autposy, was found on family property, USA Today reports.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent made the statement during a bond hearing for the girl's mother, Megan Boswell, who's facing a charge of making false statements to investigators. She's due back in court on May 8. No one has been charged in Evelyn's disappearance. (The sheriff has called the case "unlike anything I have ever seen." (Read more missing child stories.)

