Dick's Sporting Goods Makes Its Next Gun Move

(Newser) – Dick's Sporting Goods is carrying out what CNN calls a "methodical elimination of firearms from its stores," and in its latest move, it will stop selling guns at 440 additional stores, the company announced in an earnings call Tuesday. Dick's stopped selling assault-style weapons in 2018, and the following year stopped selling hunting rifles and ammo at more than 100 stores. This move will nearly quadruple the total number of Dick's locations that don't sell guns. The company is the US' largest sporting goods retailer, and has 827 stores across the country. CNBC notes its shares surged in premarket trading on the news.