(Newser) – A British teen is offering an "I'm sorry" to Prince Harry after an encounter with the Duke of Sussex's wife during an event for women's rights. In a video shown on Meghan Markle and Harry's Sussex Royal Instagram account, 16-year-old Aker Okoye came up to the stage Friday at London's Robert Clack School after Markle, who's making a final round of royal appearances, called for a "brave young man" to speak on what International Women's Day means to him, per People. Aker gave an eloquent speech on the topic, noting "that there are countless of people in my life—lots of strong women—that uplift me as a man. International Women's Day is a reminder for all men and women that women can do it all and do it all."

At the end of his comments, he's seen turning toward Meghan, who's the first to happily extend her arms for an embrace. The two hug for just a few seconds as the crowd cheers. Per the Sun, Aker calls it "the best day of my life so far," but he apparently felt bad enough about the hug that he felt obliged to write a note to Markle's husband about his supposed transgression. "I hope you didn't mind me cuddling your wife," he addressed Harry. "I was just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school. She is truly inspirational." Aker noted that Harry had recently visited his own hometown but that he'd missed seeing him. "I hope to meet you one day," Aker said in his letter. "Good luck for the future. With kind regards, Aker." (Read more Meghan Markle stories.)

