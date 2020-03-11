DC Sniper Gets Married in Prison

(Newser) – Lee Boyd Malvo, serving life for his role in 10 sniper killings that terrorized the Washington, DC area in 2002, is now a married man. The 35-year-old, who was 17 when he committed the crimes, married a woman at the Red Onion State Prison in Virginia last week, Fox reports. Carmeta Albarus, who has advised Malvo since his arrest, says it was a "beautiful ceremony. "Over the past 17 years, he has grown despite his conditions of confinement," she says. "He has grown into an adult, and has found love with a wonderful young lady." Virginia prison regulations state that a wedding will not result in the "granting of any special privileges for the consummation of the marriage following the ceremony or thereafter."

Malvo carried out the murders with John Allen Muhammed, an older man who befriended him when he was 14. His defense lawyers argued that Muhammed, who was executed in 2009, had a psychological grip on the teen. Attorney Craig Cooley tells the Washington Post that the bride is an "impressive young lady" near in age to Malvo. "I believe they are soul mates," Cooley says. "She sees the good and sees Lee as I’ve always seen him, and I think the world would have seen him had Muhammad not taken over his life." Lee was given two life sentences without parole in Virginia, but since he was under 18 at the time of the killings, a new state law will allow him to seek parole as early as 2024. He has also, however, been sentenced to six life sentences without parole in Maryland, which does not have a similar law. (Read more Lee Boyd Malvo stories.)

