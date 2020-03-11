Yang Endorses Biden After Michigan Win

(Newser) – After biding his time, Andrew Yang has decided it's Biden time. The tech entrepreneur, who dropped out of the Democratic race after a disappointing result in New Hampshire last month, endorsed Joe Biden in a CNN appearance Tuesday night. He said Sanders was an inspiration for him, but "the math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together. We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall." Yang—who made the endorsement after Biden won Tuesday's primaries in Michigan and several other states—joins numerous other former candidates who have endorsed Biden, including Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, and, most recently, Cory Booker, the Hill reports. Many of Elizabeth Warren's staffers have endorsed Sanders, but she has yet to announce an endorsement. (Read more Andrew Yang stories.)