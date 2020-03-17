Kentucky Derby Postponed for First Time in 75 Years

(Newser) – This year will be the first since 1945 that the Kentucky Derby hasn't taken place on the first Saturday in May. Officials confirmed Monday that to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the race will be postponed for the first time since World War II, when restrictions on horse racing delayed it for around a month, reports the New York Times. Sources tell the Louisville Courier Journal that officials plan to announce a new race date of Sept. 5. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the state's primary elections will be delayed until June 23 and restaurants will be restricted to delivery and drive-through service only. "Whether you agree or disagree, I’m doing everything I can to protect our people," Beshear said. "I know it’s tough on everybody. But we can do this." (Read more Kentucky Derby stories.)