Dow Expected to Rise After Wild Overnight Swings

(Newser) – The Dow is expected to jump 400 points at the open, but the big question is whether the index will be able to stay positive. Stock futures swung wildly overnight, and at one point they rose so quickly that trading had to be temporarily halted, reports CNBC. At another point, they gave up more than 1,000 points in what the network calls "eye-popping volatility." At about 7am ET, the Dow was poised to rise 400, more than 2%, and the S&P 500 was on track for a similar increase. All this as the market attempts to recover from Monday's bloodbath, which saw the Dow drop about 3,000 points.

"The markets just don’t know how negative an economic scenario they need to price in," Esty Dwek of Natixis Investment Managers tells the Wall Street Journal. "For some people, an economic recession is a foregone conclusion, and how deep the recession will be is the question." Overseas markets weren't much of a gauge for Tuesday. Stock markets in Europe were generally down, while some in Asia were up and others were down. In Australia, a main index rose nearly 6%. (Read more stock market stories.)

