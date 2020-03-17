With 'Oprah's Bank Account,' a Record for Drake

(Newser) – The cast of Glee had a good run, but Drake's now taking over. The AP reports that the Canadian rapper's latest single, "Oprah's Bank Account," performed with Lil Yachty and DaBaby, debuted at No. 89 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it his 208th song to land on that esteemed list—and officially beating the Glee record of 207. The next artist behind Drake and the Glee folks is Lil Wayne, with 168 songs on the chart. The Guardian notes Drake has ascended to the spot of the "world's top rapper" due to "a cross-generational, cross-demographic appeal thanks to a blend of rap, pop, and R&B."

Drake's first chart breakthrough was "Best I Ever Had," which debuted at No. 92 in 2009 before rising to No. 2. Rounding out the top 10 artists who've had the most songs on the Hot 100: Elvis, Nicki Minaj, Kanye, Jay-Z, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift, and Future. Drake is on the current chart in two other spots with two of those artists: at No. 3 with "Life Is Good" (collaborating with Future), and at No. 46 as a featured performer on Chris Brown's "No Guidance." (Read more Drake stories.)

