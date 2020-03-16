Dow Falls Nearly 3K as Virus News Worsens

(Newser) – The stock market started out in a freefall Monday and never recovered. The Dow fell 2,997 points, nearly 13%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell by about 12%. The Dow is now at 20,188 and on a trajectory to fall below 20,000. The S&P fell 324 points to 2,386 and the Nasdaq fell 970 points to 6,904. A day of bad news on the coronavirus front increased worry among investors that a recession is on the horizon, reports the Wall Street Journal. In fact, President Trump told reporters the US "may be" heading into a recession, reports CNBC, and he added that the worst of the outbreak could last until August. (Read more stock market stories.)