(Newser) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to tell the state the same thing he told his 6-year-old daughter Monday night: "Honey, I don't think the schools are going to open again." He says he told her: "Boy, I hope I'm wrong, but I believe that to be the case." On Tuesday, Kansas became the first state to announce that all schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year to limit the coronavirus outbreak, the Hill reports. "As Kansans, we have always done what is necessary to protect our families. This moment is no different," Gov. Laura Kelly said, "The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operations."

Newsom warned Tuesday that "few, if any" schools in the state are likely to reopen before the summer break. Around 99% of the state's schools have already closed, affecting more than 6 million children, Politico reports. Newsom said many closed schools may be used to provide child care and offer free meals to students from low-income families, reports NBC San Diego. Officials have offered guidelines to help with online learning. Newsom says California has applied for a federal waiver so that children won't face academic tests when the first return. "We think it is totally inappropriate for kids to worry about coming back and being tested," the Democrat says. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

