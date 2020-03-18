Report: Tom Brady Will Sign With Buccaneers

(Newser) – After 20 years and six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Insiders tell USA Today that the star quarterback, who announced Tuesday that he is leaving the Patriots, has agreed a deal in principle with the Buccaneers, though it won't be finalized before the league year officially begins on Wednesday. Insiders say the 42-year-old's deal will be worth around $30 million a year. Brady—widely considered the greatest quarterback in league history—turns 43 in August and has said he wants to play until he is at least 45, reports ESPN.

According to NFL Network, Brady wasn't interested in a move to the Los Angeles Chargers because he wanted to stay on the East Coast out of "family considerations." Analysts say the move from the AFC to the NFC will shake up both divisions, and makes the Buccaneers, who have the second-longest active playoff drought in the NFL, legitimate Super Bowl contenders. "It wasn't just the division that changed overnight; the whole NFL did," one NFC head coach tells Bleacher Report. "He's going to be a nightmare for everyone he plays." The coach adds: "I'm guessing he'll want to prove that the Patriots won because of him. That's a dangerous thing for the rest of us." (Read more Tom Brady stories.)

