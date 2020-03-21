(Newser) – A morning in California waters turned gruesome for a bunch of surfers this week when they stumbled across a woman's body—a death now being deemed "suspicious" by local officials. The San Clemente Times reports that the surfers came across the body around 8am Wednesday, in the ocean in the North Beach area of San Clemente. Per the Orange County Register, the surfers called the authorities, then reportedly helped the Orange County Sheriff's Department get the woman's body out of the water by placing her on a surfboard.

"At this time, the woman's death is considered suspicious," an OCSD rep said in a statement. "Homicide investigators will be attempting to identify the decedent and determine the circumstances surrounding her death." The department adds that the woman appeared to be Caucasian and in her 40s. "It's shocking, but things can happen randomly anywhere," a man who visited the beach the next day told the Register. "It sounds like one of those Dateline stories." (Read more San Clemente stories.)

