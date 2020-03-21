(Newser) – Two more celebs have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and they both announced it online, per the AP and USA Today. Bachelor star Colton Underwood was the first to post about his illness, putting up a short video on Instagram Friday to explain his situation. "I want to let you guys know: I'm 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my test results back today, and they are positive," he said in the clip. He added the virus has wiped him out: "It's been kicking my ass, just to put it pretty bluntly. The main thing is I can't even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I'm exhausted." Underwood says he's now isolated with girlfriend Cassie Randolph and her parents, whom he may have infected.

Bravo host Andy Cohen was the next to reveal his illness. "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen posted on Instagram. The 51-year-old star made his announcement just hours after he'd decided to record his Watch What Happens Live show from home, starting Sunday—plans that are now nixed. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better," he wrote.


