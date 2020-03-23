CVS Hiring 50K People

(Newser) – Some businesses are reeling amid the coronavirus outbreak. Drugstores are not among them. CVS said Monday it was hiring 50,000 people across the US to try to keep up with demand, reports Reuters. That includes part- and full-time store associates and home delivery drivers, per USA Today. Furloughed workers from the Marriott and Hilton hotel chains will be among the new hires. In addition, the company is giving bonuses of up to $300 to employees able to work amid the outbreak.

"Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they're needed most," said CEO Larry Merlo in a statement. "As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we're taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times." Meanwhile, CVS, Walgreens, Target, and Walmart are working on plans to offer widespread coronavirus testing in their parking lots, notes CNBC. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

