A day after its biggest ever single-day gain and hours after a $2 trillion economic relief bill, MarketWatch reports that the Dow Jones opened relatively quietly, rising 241 points out of the gate, or about 1.2%. The Dow then picked up steam, picking up a total of about 685 points in its first 10 minutes. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were slower out of the gate and tracking slightly behind, with gains minutes later of 2% and 1.5%, respectively.