Rocker's Diagnosis Comes After Cross-Country Flight

Another celebrity has fallen ill with the coronavirus. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne tells Rolling Stone that he developed a small cough and fever before a test confirmed his diagnosis. Luckily, the 71-year-old singer-songwriter's symptoms "are really pretty mild, so I don't require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization." Browne, who quarantined at his home in Los Angeles "immediately upon feeling sick," believes he was infected at a March 12 benefit concert in New York City, which has seen more than half of all cases in the country, per USA Today.

"It turns out that several people who were at [the Love Rocks NYC benefit] have tested positive," Browne tells Rolling Stone, which reports artists including Cyndi Lauper and Dave Matthews were also in attendance. "Somebody in the crew has it. For all I know, he got it from me," Browne says, adding he's "in the middle of trying to call everyone I know" to see if they are also feeling sick. His advice for others: "Assume you have it" and "could very easily pass it to someone else … That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody." He's now been isolated for roughly 11 days.


