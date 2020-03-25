Bernie Sanders Isn't Quitting

(Newser) – Bernie Sanders has been focusing on the coronavirus pandemic instead of the Democratic nomination—but he isn't ready to give up on the latter. His campaign says he will take part in the Democratic debate in April, if there is one, the New York Times reports. The last debate with Joe Biden took place without a live studio audience and while the DNC has said there will be a debate in April, no details have been announced. The Wall Street Journal reports that Sanders, who would need to win every remaining state with at least 60% of the vote to have a shot at the nomination, has stopped soliciting donations for his campaign and has been urging supporters to donate to relief organizations, an effort that raised $2 million in 48 hours last week.

The senator—who has been dividing his time between Washington, DC, and his home in Vermont—said Monday that he is transitioning to a "virtual campaign." His campaign is still organizing for New York's April 28 primary, which, unlike many others, has not been rescheduled. Supporters say his message on issues like Medicare for All is now more relevant than ever and they're not ready to switch to supporting Biden, who has a lead of more than 300 delegates. "I continue my critiques against Biden ... with the hope that his team and other people see them and try to improve," Sanders surrogate Shaun King tells NBC. He adds that he still feels "very strongly that Biden would waffle and struggle against Trump." (Read more Bernie Sanders 2020 stories.)

