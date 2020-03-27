Britney Spears Causes Confusion With Running Claim

(Newser) – The world's fastest land mammal is the cheetah, but Britney Spears is a very close second, according to Britney Spears. The singer caused quite a bit of confusion on Instagram Wednesday when she claimed to have run the 100-meter dash in less than six seconds, smashing Usain Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds. A since-deleted screenshot of her stopwatch (see evidence here) showed a time of 00:05.97, reports BuzzFeed.

"Ran my first 5," she wrote. "Usually I run 6 or 7 ... my first try was 9 … and now I did it … 100 meter dash." That time would mean Spears ran about as fast as a cheetah. But apparently people just don't get Spears' sense of humor. A day later, she shared a video of her trying on clothes, adding in the caption, "obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds," per Billboard. But "you better believe I'm coming for the world record," she added. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)

