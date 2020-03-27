 
X

Britney Spears Causes Confusion With Running Claim

She later clarified she was joking
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 27, 2020 6:29 AM CDT

(Newser) – The world's fastest land mammal is the cheetah, but Britney Spears is a very close second, according to Britney Spears. The singer caused quite a bit of confusion on Instagram Wednesday when she claimed to have run the 100-meter dash in less than six seconds, smashing Usain Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds. A since-deleted screenshot of her stopwatch (see evidence here) showed a time of 00:05.97, reports BuzzFeed.

"Ran my first 5," she wrote. "Usually I run 6 or 7 ... my first try was 9 … and now I did it … 100 meter dash." That time would mean Spears ran about as fast as a cheetah. But apparently people just don't get Spears' sense of humor. A day later, she shared a video of her trying on clothes, adding in the caption, "obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds," per Billboard. But "you better believe I'm coming for the world record," she added. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.