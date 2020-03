Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo gives and update on the coronavirus during a press conference in the State Room of the Rhode Island State House Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Providence, RI. (Kris Craig/Providence Journal via AP, Pool)

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo gives and update on the coronavirus during a press conference in the State Room of the Rhode Island State House Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Providence, RI. (Kris Craig/Providence Journal via AP, Pool)