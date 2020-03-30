John Prine Falls Critically Ill

(Newser) – The family of John Prine said the singer-songwriter has been hospitalized since Thursday, when he began experiencing the symptoms of the new coronavirus. "His situation is critical," Prine's family said in a statement on Twitter. Fiona Prine had said on March 20 that she had tested positive, but it wasn't clear whether her husband had the virus, Rolling Stone reports. She said they were quarantined and isolated from each other. Her post Sunday said he'd been intubated and was still receiving care. “This is hard news for us to share," the post said. "But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send out more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you."

Prine, 73, recovered from squamous cell cancer in his neck after having surgery and undergoing radiation treatment for a year in the late 1990s. He returned to music with a deeper voice. In 2013, he revealed that he had operable cancer in his left lung. He returned to the stage and recording studio after that, as well. Fans including Jason Isbell, Seth Meyers and Mark Hamill posted best wishes late Sunday, with one telling Prine, "You can beat this, too." Prine has won two Grammys and received the lifetime achievement award earlier this year from the Recording Academy, per MSN.


