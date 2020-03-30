Central Park's Newest Addition: a Field Hospital

(Newser) – Two more tangible signs of the worsening coronavirus in New York City: A 68-bed emergency field hospital is springing up in Central Park, and a Navy medical ship with 1,000 hospital beds of its own docked at a city pier Monday. The hospital is courtesy of Samaritan's Purse, a charity run by Billy Graham's son, Franklin, reports the New York Times. The site is expected to be up and running Tuesday. New York City in particular has become the epicenter of the nation's outbreak, with 790 deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins.

The ship is the USNS Comfort, which will handle non-coronavirus patients to help ease the load on city hospitals. "This is like an additional hospital just floated right up to our shores, and now it's going to help to save lives," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to have temporary hospitals that can accommodate at least 1,000 patients in each of the city's five boroughs, as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, per CNN. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

