Virginia Residents Ordered to Stay at Home Till June 10

(Newser) – Residents of three more states go under "stay-at-home" orders—not suggestions—Monday. The governors of Virginia and Maryland announced that residents must remain home except for activities such as food shopping, work deemed essential, exercise (while abiding by the standard social-distancing rules), and medical care, report the Richmond Dispatch and the Baltimore Sun. Virginia's restrictions take effect immediately, while Maryland's start Monday night. North Carolina's previously announced stay-at-home order also takes effect Monday night, reports WBTV.

story continues below

"We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home," said that state's governor, Larry Hogan. "We are directing them to do so." Maryland did not set an end date, but the restrictions (which include a ban on traveling outside the state) could last for months, says deputy health secretary Fran Phillips. Virginia set an end date of June 10, and North Carolina's rules are in effect for at least 30 days. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

