Doctor, Husband Murdered at University's Arboretum

The University of Wisconsin, Madison's police force has opened what it says is its first murder case in "a very long time." Police say Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, were found in a ditch at the university's arboretum by a jogger early Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin State Journal reports. Carre, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene and Potter, 52, died shortly after she was taken to a hospital, according to the medical examiner's office, which says they both died from "homicidal-related trauma." Police spokesman Marc Lovicott says they have no information on potential suspects or motives in the double murder, but police do not believe it was a random act.

"We think this was a targeted act of violence against these two individuals," Lovicott says. "It’s still unnerving that we have an individual or individuals responsible for this, but we hope people are at ease a little bit in knowing this is not something random, that these individuals were picked out after walking in that area." Potter was a family physician and a highly respected associate professor at the university, the Daily Cardinal reports. Her husband was an educational consultant. The couple had three children. Lovicott says this is the department's first murder investigation since 1982 and the first double homicide it has ever dealt with. (Read more University of Wisconsin stories.)

