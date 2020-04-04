'Gentle' Actor Is Dead at 16

(Newser) – "Heartsick." "Beyond sad." "Devastated." These are just three of the reactions to the sudden death of actor Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on The Flash. He passed away Thursday at age 16. The family is "absolutely devastated," his mother Marlyse Williams tells the Tri-City News, adding that she has to grieve alone because of social distancing prompted by the coronavirus. "I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild. It's hard." Logan grew up in Canada and found success in Hollywood, appearing in the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart and The CW's The Flash. He has won best-actor prizes and a nom as Best Newcomer at the UBCP/ACTRA awards in 2015.

"With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star," says Marlyse. Friends on Facebook are calling him a "gentle and very loving and very kind soul," while fellow actors are praising their former colleague on social media. "I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set," writes Grant Gustin, who plays the adult superhero on The Flash, while Mitchell Kummen, who co-starred on When Calls the Heart, tweets that he is "beyond sad": "Proud to play your older brother Dude. We had so much on set." Logan is survived by his parents, grandparents, and aunts and uncles. Variety notes that no cause of death has been released. (Read more celebrity death stories.)

