(Newser) – "Doctors disagree about things all the time." So explains the heated discussion between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Peter Navarro, PhD. The White House trade adviser said that and more when asked by CNN on Monday about a tense White House Situation Room meeting Saturday in which Fauci and Navarro reportedly clashed over the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment. Navarro, who is coordinating the purchase and distribution of medical supplies under the Defense Production Act, reportedly showed up to the meeting with documents that he said attested to the drug's effectiveness; Fauci's response was something along the lines of "what are you talking about?" Coverage:

In his comments to CNN, Navarro elaborated, saying, "My qualifications in terms of looking at the science is that I'm a social scientist. "I have a PhD," he continued, with CNBC reporting it's an economics PhD from Harvard. "And I understand how to read statistical studies, whether it's in medicine, the law, economics, or whatever."