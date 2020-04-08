A 'Tentative Climb' at the Open for the Dow

In this image provided by Meric Greenbaum, Greenbaum, a Designated Market Maker with IMC, who normally works on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor, works in his home office in Shelter Island, NY, Monday, April 6, 2020. Stocks around the world jumped Monday after some of the hardest-hit areas... (Lucas Greenbaum/Courtesy Meric Greenbaum via AP)

In this image provided by Meric Greenbaum, Greenbaum, a Designated Market Maker with IMC, who normally works on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor, works in his home office in Shelter Island, NY,... (Lucas Greenbaum/Courtesy Meric Greenbaum via AP)