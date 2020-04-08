 
A 'Tentative Climb' at the Open for the Dow

Starts the day up 300 points
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 8, 2020 8:52 AM CDT

(Newser) – Dr. Anthony Fauci offered words of encouragement on Wednesday, and the markets took notice. CNBC reports the Dow opened up 300 points, or 1.4% and just below 23,000, after Fauci indicated a coronavirus turnaround could come into play next week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both rose 1.3% at the start. But the deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald doesn't see a "shift in sentiment" yet, telling the Wall Street Journal "a vacuum of data" is driving volatility. The AP frames the open as a "tentative climb." (Read more Dow Jones stories.)

