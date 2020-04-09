Pink Details Her Coronavirus Experience

(Newser) – Pink revealed last week that she had recovered from the coronavirus, and in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the singer details what she and her son went through during their illnesses. DeGeneres previewed the interview, which will air Thursday, on Instagram. In the clip, Pink says that there came a moment when her son Jameson, 3, was experiencing chest pain and difficulty breathing that she thought, "this is the scariest thing I've ever ever been through in my whole life."

The 40-year-old, who has asthma, says that somewhere around March 18, "when his fever was staying and going up, I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe." She had to use a nebulizer, which turns medicine into an inhalable mist, for the first time in three decades, and says she "couldn't function" without her "rescue inhaler." Ultimately, both she and Jameson recovered and tested negative for the virus, but, as Insider reports, she told fans during an Instagram livestream Sunday that the toddler was still running a fever three weeks after first getting sick. (Read more Pink stories.)

