Tom Brady Has One Issue With Florida Mansion

(Newser) – Filed under the category of first-world problems: Tom Brady has a little issue with the waterfront mansion he's renting in Florida from none other than Derek Jeter. It seems privacy isn't what it could be. "When you go out to the backyard, there’s a lot of boats that have pulled up and people out the front," he told Howard Stern on Wednesday, per People. The famous QB, who's living in Florida now after having signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, adds some context: He understands that when he goes out in public, he has no expectations of privacy. But he sees home as a refuge from that.

On the bright side, "there's enough space here," says Brady of the 30,000-square-foot digs in Tampa. "We have my sister in law that lives with us, our kids, and we have someone that cooks for us. So everyone's got a little of space." Jeter is a friend who is currently living in Miami, given that he is part-owner of the Florida Marlins baseball team. Another nugget from the interview: Brady told Stern he had a pretty good sense at the start of last season that it would be his last in New England, per ESPN, which rounds up other interview highlights.


